Tigers pitcher Stout out for season with hamstring injury

Tigers pitcher Stout out for season with hamstring injuryBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 21:08
The Kia Tigers announced Friday their temporary foreign pitcher Eric Stout will miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury.
The Tigers, the 2024 regular-season champions in the Korea Baseball Organization, said Stout was diagnosed with a left hamstring injury that will keep him from pitching again this season. The Tigers, who clinched the best regular-season record on Tuesday, have six games remaining.
Stout suffered the injury after delivering a pitch during Thursday's game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Stout appeared to lose his balance and fell down in obvious pain. He stayed on the ground for a few moments as a team trainer came out to check on him. The left-handed pitcher got back on his feet but couldn't throw a warmup pitch. He walked off the field under his own power.
Stout signed with the Tigers for $45,000 on Aug. 28 as a temporary injury replacement for James Naile, who suffered a broken jaw after taking a line drive to his face four days earlier.
Because Stout signed after Aug. 15, he wasn't going to be eligible for postseason play. The Tigers are hoping to have Naile back on the mound for the Korean Series, which will begin in late October.
In four KBO starts, Stout went 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA, holding down the fort in Naile's absence. (Yonhap)
