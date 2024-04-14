[Music in drama] Centuries-old royal romance regains life

Some stories become more powerful because they are not told directly.

Having aired in late 2021, the MBC period drama "The Red Sleeve" depicts the story of King Jeongjo of the Joseon era and his beloved concubine, Uibin Seong.

That the story is based on history is intriguing, but the series is remarkable in its focus on the will of the female character even within the patriarchal narrative. It is a departure from the typical Korean period drama formula, especially for one that involves royal romance.

Deok-im (Lee Se-young), who takes pride in her job as a court lady, bravely stays by the side of the vulnerable Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Jun-ho), and helps him become king. She declines his repeated proposals, fearing she would lose her freedom by becoming a concubine. Even after she does become a concubine, she refuses to express her love for the king until the very end. Despite being king, Yi San is the one who wears his heart on his sleeve, as suffers from being unsure as to his concubine's love.

While Deok-im deliberately hides her feelings, the drama's songs convey her profound love.

"I Wish," sung by Wheein of Mamamoo, plays as Deok-im, who had been denying her feelings, meets Yi San in her dream. Realizing that it is just a dream, she reaches out to stroke his cheek, but awakes before she can touch him.

As her tears fall, the lyrics express Deok-im's wish that she has never told anyone: “The thing I've longed for all along is a story that only the two of us can write together, with nothing to hesitate about.” Although she wishes to see him even in her dreams, Deok-im rejects Yi San's confession of love in the scene that follows.