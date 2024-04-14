Home

[Graphic News] Beverage exports reached $572m in 2023

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : April 15, 2024 - 08:00

Exports of South Korean beverage products jumped to a record $572 million last year, helped by the popularity of Korean culture, government data showed Monday.

The country’s beverage exports jumped 11.5 percent in 2023 from $513 million a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Corp.

By country, beverage shipments to China accounted for 21 percent, or $121 million, followed by shipments to the United States with $83 million, Cambodia with $54 million and Vietnam with $53 million, the data showed.

Beverage exports are expected to set a new record in 2024 given the shipments from January to February, worth $94 million, are 28 percent higher than the same period last year. (Yonhap)

