Most Popular
-
1
2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police
-
2
Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue
-
3
Korea faces another compensation claim over 2015 Samsung merger
-
4
Ignorance is bliss when it comes to romantic partners' ex: survey
-
5
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
-
6
Seoul, London to co-host summit to discuss potential of AI in innovation, inclusion
-
7
More Koreans still prefer watching new films in theaters: survey
-
8
[Weekender] How young Koreans find peace of mind in pet stones
-
9
[Drama Tour] ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ spotlights remote villages of Pohang
-
10
Jean-Michel Basquiat's paintings from golden years to be auctioned at Phillips
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
Actor Yoo Ah-in, being tried for drug use, plays the lead characterBy Kim Da-sol
Published : April 14, 2024 - 15:12
With Netflix set to release its original dystopian drama series “Goodbye Earth” on April 26, eyes are on how frequently Yoo Ah-in, the lead actor, will be seen in the 12-part series.
Some argue that it is too early to see him on the screen as the 37-year-old actor is being tried on charges of drug use. He is due to appear in court Tuesday for the fourth round of hearings.
In a trailer for “Goodbye Earth” released on Friday, Yoo is clearly omitted in the 2-minute video telling the story with a focus on Se-kyung (Ahn Eun-jin), a middle school teacher. She is a long-time lover of Yoon-sang (Yoo) and goes out to save people stranded on the Korean Peninsula with only 200 days left before the asteroid is expected to hit. The story is based on the Japanese fantasy novel “Shumatsu no Furu” by Kotaro Isaka.
While Netflix typically offers the media preview of the first two episodes of an upcoming series, it was not available for “Goodbye Earth.” Yoo’s name was not on the list of actors provided to the media.
A Netflix official told the Korea Herald that scenes showing Yoo were edited following discussions between the director and staff to avoid ruining the overall storyline.
“Goodbye Earth” was originally planned for release at the end of 2023, the shooting having been completed in the first half of 2022. But the release was delayed after the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Yoo, suspecting the actor of breaching the country’s Narcotics Control Act, tampering with evidence and fleeing the scene of a crime.
“The release plan (of a series) is in sync with other schedules for dubbing and subtitling, so we don’t normally put a title on hold,” a Netflix official told the Korea Herald.
While there are those critical of the drama series’ release at this point, others argue that it should be released, regardless of charges against Yoo, considering the situation of other actors and the production staff.
Actor Kim Young-woong, who starred in “Goodbye Earth,” wrote in his personal social media account last year that it was a shame to think that the hard work and sacrifices of the staff and the actors may come to naught. “Everything seems to end in tears,” he wrote, expressing regret over the teamwork between ensemble actors, the director and the writer for “Goodbye Earth.”
This is not the first time that Netflix pushed ahead with releasing works featuring an actor embroiled in a controversy.
The final two episodes of the 2023 Netflix action series “Bloodhounds” had to be completely rewritten after the lead actor Kim Sae-ron was charged with drunk driving.
“It was an agonizing time for me, the actors and all of the other staff because we had to shoot the scenes immediately after writing. The more time we spent on rewriting, the more money we were wasting,” the series director Jason Kim told The Korea Herald when the show was released.
Despite the scandal, the series topped the Netflix charts in 22 countries and was included in the top 10 in 88 countries, proving that global fans were oblivious or uncaring about the actor being charged with a DUI.
Industry watchers say that global streaming platforms opting to star actors embroiled in a scandal has to do with a phenomenal change in the local entertainment landscape.
“With Korean content going global, it has become a new trend and part of the phenomenal change (watching works that feature actors embroiled in scandals), although it seems like a not-so-good timing to release ‘Goodbye Earth,’” pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik told The Korea Herald.
“For Netflix, it has to recoup the production cost, so releasing it before it is too late is the only option,” he said, adding that it is too early to say that Netflix is taking a risk because Yoo’s issue may simply not impact the series’ global reception.
What about Yoo’s other films that are waiting to be released?
Kim said his other movies opening in local theaters is a different story compared to a global streaming platform release.
“Korean audiences are very keen on watching viral content and discussing it, which means that the actors and directors’ reputations are important in the local market. Especially at a moment when people only visit theaters when there is a special purpose, it’s highly unlikely that Yoo’s films will open in theaters,” Kim added.
The releases of “Hi.5” and “The Match,” both starring Yoo, have been delayed.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
Iran launches drone attack on Israel
-
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye-to-eye?