Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release

With Netflix set to release its original dystopian drama series “Goodbye Earth” on April 26, eyes are on how frequently Yoo Ah-in, the lead actor, will be seen in the 12-part series.

Some argue that it is too early to see him on the screen as the 37-year-old actor is being tried on charges of drug use. He is due to appear in court Tuesday for the fourth round of hearings.

In a trailer for “Goodbye Earth” released on Friday, Yoo is clearly omitted in the 2-minute video telling the story with a focus on Se-kyung (Ahn Eun-jin), a middle school teacher. She is a long-time lover of Yoon-sang (Yoo) and goes out to save people stranded on the Korean Peninsula with only 200 days left before the asteroid is expected to hit. The story is based on the Japanese fantasy novel “Shumatsu no Furu” by Kotaro Isaka.

While Netflix typically offers the media preview of the first two episodes of an upcoming series, it was not available for “Goodbye Earth.” Yoo’s name was not on the list of actors provided to the media.

A Netflix official told the Korea Herald that scenes showing Yoo were edited following discussions between the director and staff to avoid ruining the overall storyline.

“Goodbye Earth” was originally planned for release at the end of 2023, the shooting having been completed in the first half of 2022. But the release was delayed after the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Yoo, suspecting the actor of breaching the country’s Narcotics Control Act, tampering with evidence and fleeing the scene of a crime.

“The release plan (of a series) is in sync with other schedules for dubbing and subtitling, so we don’t normally put a title on hold,” a Netflix official told the Korea Herald.