More Koreans still prefer watching new films at theater: data

Despite the widespread popularity of watching films on streaming platforms like Netflix, more Koreans still prefer watching the latest movies at theaters, according to market data.

According to the survey conducted by consumer research institution Consumer Insight on 1,064 Korean moviegoers aged between 20 and 64, 37 percent said they prefer watching new films at theaters, whereas 33 percent said they only watch new ones when it’s uploaded on streaming services. Another 10 percent said they watch Youtube creators’ reviews or summaries to learn about the new movie.

The largest 63 percent of those who watch new films at theaters picked theaters’ large-sized screens and immersive sound systems for a reason. Some 41 percent said they go to theaters for a new movie because it is the only option to watch it for the first time.

Those who prefer watching new movies on streaming services said it’s because they can watch the movie whenever and wherever they want (70 percent), as well as movie tickets are expensive (39 percent).

By genre, more people said they watch sci-fi, action and fantasy flicks at theaters than using streaming platforms. For comedy, melodrama, romance and animation genre films, more people preferred to watch them on streaming platforms than in theaters.