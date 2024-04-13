Don Lee’s upcoming ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ to open in 164 countries

“The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of South Korean action star Don Lee – known as Ma Dong-seok here – will meet with an audience in 164 countries for a global release.

Such a figure is the highest number compared to previous installments. The second installment “The Roundup” was sold to 132 countries in 2022 and the third installment “The Roundup: No Way Out” was sold to 158 countries last year.

“The Roundup: Punishment,” slated for April 24 release in Korean and Indonesian theaters, will hit global theaters in the following day or a week.

The movie opens in Australia and New Zealand on April 25, in Taiwan and Mongolia on April 26, in Singapore and Hong Kong on May 1, and in Malaysia and Brunei on May 2.

On May 3, “The Roundup: Punishment” will be released in North America and the UK and on May 14 in Cambodia. The movie also opens in Thailand on May 30.

In “The Roundup: Punishment,” Don Lee returns to his original squad as a “monster cop” detective to take down former special forces agent Baek Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT company CEO Jang Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi), by joining forces with former gang leader Jang Yi-soo (Park Ji-hwan).