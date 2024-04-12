Home

[Photo News] Pohang’s fields of canola flowers

By Lee Si-jin

Published : April 12, 2024 - 13:47

    • Link copied

A field of canola flowers in Homigot-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A field of canola flowers in Homigot-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)
Visitors pose for photos in a field of canola flowers in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors pose for photos in a field of canola flowers in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)
Visitors take photos in a field of canola flowers in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors take photos in a field of canola flowers in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Homigot Sunrise Square, South Korea’s renowned spot for watching the sunrise, in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, beckons travelers with fields of canola flowers. This year’s Homigot Canola Flower Festival, which was held just across the street from Homigot Sunrise Square, came to an end in late March. However, many tourists still visited the festival venue to enjoy the last of the spring flowers on Wednesday. Flower lovers can explore 49,580 square meters of flower fields along a walking trail and capture the essence of spring with their families and friends.

