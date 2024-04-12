[Photo News] Pohang’s fields of canola flowers

Most Popular
-
6
Yoon's aides, PM offer to resign over election defeat
-
7
Cho Kuk’s nascent party makes waves
-
8
[New Analysis] What does electoral wipeout mean for Yoon’s foreign policy?
-
9
[Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end
-
10
[Election 2024] What voters said
[Photo News] Pohang’s fields of canola flowersBy Lee Si-jin
Published : April 12, 2024 - 13:47
Homigot Sunrise Square, South Korea’s renowned spot for watching the sunrise, in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, beckons travelers with fields of canola flowers. This year’s Homigot Canola Flower Festival, which was held just across the street from Homigot Sunrise Square, came to an end in late March. However, many tourists still visited the festival venue to enjoy the last of the spring flowers on Wednesday. Flower lovers can explore 49,580 square meters of flower fields along a walking trail and capture the essence of spring with their families and friends.
-
sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Si-jin
More from Headlines
-
BOK delivers key rate freeze for 10th consecutive time amid inflation woes
-
Opposition parties expand Assembly dominance
-
What does electoral wipeout mean for Yoon’s foreign policy?