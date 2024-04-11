[Drama Tour] ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ spotlights remote villages of Pohang

Characters Yoon Hye-jin (left) and Hong Du-sik from "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" meet each other at Seokbyeong-ri Village in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. (tvN)

POHANG, North Gyeongsang Province -- Pohang, a coastal city in the southeast of North Gyeongsang Province, is a popular New Year’s celebration spot, drawing hundreds of people to Homigot, the main venue for the annual sunrise festival at the easternmost point of the Korean Peninsula.

While Homigot is a beloved tourist destination, its sunrises alone have never managed to attract hoards of visitors.

Understandably, Pohang's popularity as a travel destination has been rather muted compared to coastal cities such as Busan, Yeosu in South Jeolla Province and Gangneung in Gangwon Province.

Things changed, however, after “Hometown Cha Cha Cha,” a tvN rom-com series released in 2021. Viewers were captivated by the hit series' setting -- Pohang -- and the spots featured in the show went viral.

Drama fans were mesmerized by the tranquil and cozy atmosphere of the seaside town shown on the small screen.

These villages in Pohang might not have some of the eye-catching tourist attractions that popular travel destinations boast. But for those who wish to take a sneak peek at the villagers' lifestyle or seek emotional refuge from busy city life -- like Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) in “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” -- Pohang may just be the answer.

Seokbyeong-ri and Cheongjin-ri Villages