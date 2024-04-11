[What to Play] Songs that perfectly capture spring in full bloom

If you are beginning a lazy weekend, here are some songs that will motivate you to get out of bed and enjoy the warm breezy weather to the fullest.

Spring is in full bloom in South Korea.

Sole - “Ride”

Start your morning by playing this R&B number released in November 2017 by singer-songwriter Sole.

Sole debuted in 2017 with this single and made a name for herself by becoming a member of WSG Wannabe, an all-female project group created on MBC reality show "Hangout With Yoo."

She collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Thama on the track “Ride.”

The sound of the acoustic guitar creates a joyful melody that will get you out of bed and bouncing outdoors.

The single is about getting a call from a friend inviting you to go on a bike ride to enjoy the sunny yet breezy weather along the Han River.