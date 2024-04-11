[What to Play] Songs that perfectly capture spring in full bloom

Most Popular
[What to Play] Songs that perfectly capture spring in full bloomBy Hong Yoo
Published : April 13, 2024 - 16:00
Spring is in full bloom in South Korea.
If you are beginning a lazy weekend, here are some songs that will motivate you to get out of bed and enjoy the warm breezy weather to the fullest.
Sole - “Ride”
Start your morning by playing this R&B number released in November 2017 by singer-songwriter Sole.
Sole debuted in 2017 with this single and made a name for herself by becoming a member of WSG Wannabe, an all-female project group created on MBC reality show "Hangout With Yoo."
She collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Thama on the track “Ride.”
The sound of the acoustic guitar creates a joyful melody that will get you out of bed and bouncing outdoors.
The single is about getting a call from a friend inviting you to go on a bike ride to enjoy the sunny yet breezy weather along the Han River.
Busker Busker - “Cherry Blossom Ending”
We know spring is here when we hear this song everywhere.
Every year, this rock number from Busker Busker, originally released in 2012, climbs back up major local music charts just in time for spring.
The song is a love serenade inviting a special someone for a walk on a street where cherry blossoms are in full bloom.
A fun fact behind the song is that Jang Beom-june made this song while feeling jealous of couples that had come to enjoy a cherry blossom festival when he was there with his male friends, and just wanted all the cherry blossoms to fall off.
Nowadays - “Ticket”
After listening to this song, you might find yourself spontaneously on the way to the airport.
This is one of the two B-side tracks from boy band Nowadays’ debut single album, fittingly titled “Nowadays.”
Nowadays, Cube Entertainment’s first new boy band in eight years, debuted early this month.
Jin-hyuk and Si-yun of Nowadays, who took part in writing the lyrics to the song, recommended listening when out on a drive or dreaming of one's next trip.
The song is about making a wild yet fun decision to travel freely without a set destination.
