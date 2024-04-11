[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : April 12, 2024 - 09:01
“The Last 10 Years”
(Japan)
Opened April 3
Drama
Directed by Michihito Fujii
Twenty-year-old Matsuri Takabayashi learns that she only has 10 years to live due to an incurable disease. She decides not to dwell on her life and not to fall in love, but then she meets Kazuto Manabe at a school reunion.
“The First Omen”
(US)
Opened April 3
Horror
Directed by Arkasha Stevenson
Young American woman Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) heads to Rome to devote her life to serving the church, but begins to question her faith after darkness approaches her and she uncovers a conspiracy about the birth of evil incarnate.
“Troll Factory”
(South Korea)
Opened March 27
Crime/Drama
Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin
Passionate journalist Yim Sang-jin (Son Suk-ku) is sent home after he breaks news on the wrongdoings of Manjin Group, only to find that the group was behind public consensus manipulation and the "internet trolls" who left malicious comments on his article.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
