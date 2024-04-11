[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Rolling Hills Hotel presents Children’s Day package

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a Children's Day package in collaboration with fruit gummy brand Haribo.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s standard room, Goldbears-themed stickers, a drawing kit with a coloring canvas, color pencils, a tumbler and more.

Goldbears, or Goldbaren, are Haribo’s iconic mascots.

The package includes a buffet breakfast and access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

The package, available May 3 to 5, is priced from 320,000 won for two adults and one child.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

Legoland Korea Resort presents Ninjago-themed event

Legoland Korea Resort, located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is offering a new program featuring Ninjago, the most Lego intellectual property in Korea.

“Ninja Together,” a photo event that started Monday, offers visitors the chance to make memorable pictures with Ninjago characters with beautiful cherry blossoms as the backdrop.

Photo-taking time starts at 3:30 p.m. everyday.

Meanwhile, a participatory event is being held at the main stage of the Lego Ninjago World area at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, presenting guests the chance to win popular Lego merchandise, Legoland’s one-day tickets and more.

For more information and reservations, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers afternoon tea set

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers a spring-themed afternoon tea set for guests in April.

The afternoon tea set is offered in a honeycomb-shaped three-tier tray, which includes mango shortcake, honey lemon mousse, a bulgogi cheese sandwich, scones and shine muscat parfait with coffee and tea.

The afternoon tea set is priced at 70,000 won for two or 105,000 won for three.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (031) 678-5549.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents US beef promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering a “Meat-terian” package for guests to taste special varieties of US beef and pork through June 30.

In collaboration with the US Meat Export Federation, special beef parts such as outside skirt, strip loin, hanging tender, chuck flap tail and more will be offered.

Meat lovers can use a small brazier to grill the meat of their choosing.

Accompanying wine options -- red, white, rose and sparkling -- are also included.

The promotion is priced at 115,000 won and available for lunch and dinner on weekends and for dinner only during weekdays.

For more information or reservations, call (02) 2184-7300.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils new food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

The promotion includes some of the country’s most iconic springtime dishes, featuring seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” – rice with various toppings on top cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.