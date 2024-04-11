Stray Kids wins grand prize at ASEA 2024

Stray Kids win the grand prize at ASEA 2024, at the K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on Wednesday. (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Stray Kids nabbed the grand prize at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024, held at the K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on Wednesday.

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards is a new awards ceremony launched by Newsen and @star1 magazine.

“We enjoy singing and performing on stage these days. We are thankful for being able to positively influence our fans. We will never forget this feeling and continue to march forward," said member Lee Know after receiving the award onstage. Lee also hinted at a new release this year.

The group also took home the album of the year award for their third LP “5-Star” and the best group award.

The K-pop group to win the most awards was TXT, which won four awards, including artist of the year, the platinum award, global K-pop leader and best performance (group).

“We will continue to do our best to keep improving. Thank you for this precious award. We made a comeback on April 1 and we are so happy that MOA (fandom name) likes our new release. We are looking forward to our dome tour in Japan in May,” the TXT members.

The award for best new artist went to the rookies NCT Wish, TWS and Zerobaseone.

“We want to thank our Neo Production team, SM staff, producer BoA and our fans. We hope to continue enjoying what we do and to stay close to our fans for many years to come,” said NCT Wish.

The accomplishment comes just 50 days after the group’s debut in Korea.

“This is all thanks to 42 (fandom name). Before our debut, we dreamed of giving joy to those having a dull day, but today we get to be the ones receiving such joy. This is our first rookie award,” said TWS.

TWS debuted on Jan. 22 with its first mini album, “Sparkling Blue,” led by “Plot Twist,” which took the local music charts by storm.

Zerobaseone sold more than 2 million copies of its debut album, "Youth in the Shade," and wrote history by becoming the first K-pop act to become a million-seller on the day of its debut.