Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Opposition wins by landslide

    Opposition wins by landslide
  2. 2

    [Live updates: Election 2024]

    [Live updates: Election 2024]
  3. 3

    S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls

    S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls
  4. 4

    Yoon likely to face post-election political attacks

    Yoon likely to face post-election political attacks
  5. 5

    Samsung hopes to shed Galaxy brand's ‘ajeossi phone’ reputation

    Samsung hopes to shed Galaxy brand's ‘ajeossi phone’ reputation
  1. 6

    [Election 2024] What 200 seats means in Korean politics

    [Election 2024] What 200 seats means in Korean politics
  2. 7

    Cho Kuk’s nascent party makes waves

    Cho Kuk’s nascent party makes waves
  3. 8

    [Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end

    [Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end
  4. 9

    Perks of being a National Assembly member

    Perks of being a National Assembly member
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Four out of 10 households say their children don’t eat kimchi

    [Graphic News] Four out of 10 households say their children don’t eat kimchi
소아쌤

Lisa of Blackpink signs with Sony Music’s RCA Records for solo album

By Hong Yoo

Published : April 11, 2024 - 13:37

    • Link copied

Lisa (Sony Music Entertainment Korea) Lisa (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

Lisa of Blackpink signed a partnership with RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, according to Sony Music Entertainment Korea on Thursday.

Together with RCA Records, Lisa is set to prepare a solo album to be promoted globally.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career. Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing,” said Lisa in a press statement.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and Lloud. Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family,” said RCA chairman and CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein.

Lisa will have full ownership of all her recordings released under RCA Records.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist in September 2021 with her solo debut single “Lalisa,” which sold around 750,000 copies in its first week of release.

The 27-year-old artist boasts approximately 102 million Instagram followers, making her the K-pop artist with the largest following.

Lisa is also set to expand her career spectrum to acting by starring on HBO’s drama series “The White Lotus Season 3.”

Early February, Lisa established her own label, Lloud, to showcase her vision for music and entertainment.

All four members of Blackpink renewed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, but not for individual activities.

More from Headlines