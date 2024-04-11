Lisa of Blackpink signs with Sony Music’s RCA Records for solo album

Lisa of Blackpink signed a partnership with RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, according to Sony Music Entertainment Korea on Thursday.

Together with RCA Records, Lisa is set to prepare a solo album to be promoted globally.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career. Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing,” said Lisa in a press statement.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and Lloud. Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family,” said RCA chairman and CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein.

Lisa will have full ownership of all her recordings released under RCA Records.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist in September 2021 with her solo debut single “Lalisa,” which sold around 750,000 copies in its first week of release.

The 27-year-old artist boasts approximately 102 million Instagram followers, making her the K-pop artist with the largest following.

Lisa is also set to expand her career spectrum to acting by starring on HBO’s drama series “The White Lotus Season 3.”

Early February, Lisa established her own label, Lloud, to showcase her vision for music and entertainment.

All four members of Blackpink renewed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, but not for individual activities.