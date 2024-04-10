Epex rolls out 'youth' trilogy with 1st LP 'Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days'

Epex introduces its first LP, “Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days,” during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (C9 Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Epex released its first studio album, “Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days,” on Tuesday.

The group rolled out the first installment of its “youth” trilogy with this album containing songs about the concerns of youth, their dreams and stories related to love.

“The keyword of this album is ‘secret.’ We wanted to describe how even though youths seem full of brightness and joy, each individual could be hiding a scar. The two upcoming albums of the trilogy will revolve around looking for the true meaning of youth,” said Baekseung of Epex during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

All eight members of the group are in their 20s.

The album is led by the title track “Youth2Youth” which carries a message of support and sympathy toward adolescents.

“The highlight of this track is when you hear the crescendo with a choir. We recorded the track with a choir of 20 to create an emotional climax. We hope to comfort those in their youth with this song,” said Ayden of Epex.

Just as heartwarming as the melody and the lyrics of the lead track is the choreography, which depicts the passion of young people and facing difficulties.

The album also comprises seven B-side tracks including some sung by the units of the group.

The group’s vocal unit consisting of Wish, Mu, A-min and Yewang took part in recording the track “My Secret,” while the rapper unit consisting of Keum, Baekseung, Ayden and Jeff sang “Dominate.”

“We described youth becoming lethargic and sinking into despair due to unseen forces that dominate them in the track ‘Dominate’,” explained Baekseung.

“’My Secret’ is an R&B number with the message that we, Epex, can share our secret with our fans only,” said Yewang.

Three years since their debut, the eight-member group hopes that this LP could be a turning point in their career.

“We hope this LP helps us go higher. When we look back on this album in the future, we would like to think that it was the start of Epex’s true beginning.”