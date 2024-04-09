Home

[Graphic News] Four out of 10 households say their children don’t eat kimchi

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : April 10, 2024 - 08:01

A recent survey on Korea’s kimchi consumption has shown a shift in preference toward shop-bought kimchi rather than home-made kimchi. And 4 out of 10 households found that their children did not eat kimchi.

According to the 2023 Kimchi Industry Survey Analysis Report by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., 40.9 percent of the 3,183 households surveyed answered that their children do not consume kimchi.

The ratio of children that do not eat kimchi has been rising gradually, from 32.3 percent in 2020 to 37.2 percent in 2021, and now 40.9 percent.

Surprisingly, 15.3 percent of households answered they do not eat kimchi at all, and only 23.1 percent answered everyone eats kimchi.

