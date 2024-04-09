Oscar-nominated animation director Erick Oh to hold exhibition on Jeju

Multimedia artworks by acclaimed California-based, Korean animation director Erick Oh will be exhibited on Jeju Island starting April 25.

According to his agency, Beasts And Natives Alike, a large-scale media art exhibition titled "O: an Erick Oh Retrospective" will be held at the House of Refuge, a multicultural space located in Aewol-eup, Jeju Island.

The exhibition will showcase media artworks from Oh's critically acclaimed animation works such as “Opera" and "Origin."

Oh's nine-minute-long animated film, "Opera," depicts a never-ending spectacle where figures perform repetitive tasks -- symbolically exploring the absurdity of human behavior, cycles of power and social hierarchies.

"Opera" won the Minister’s Award at the 2020 Korea Contents Awards and became the first Korean short animation to be nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the Academy Awards in 2021.

Oh's five-minute-long animated film, "Origin," along with newly created animated works, will also be showcased in the form of media artworks in the exhibition. "Origin," released in 2022, serves as a continuation of "Opera," and also delves into essential questions regarding human civilization.

Early bird discount tickets for the exhibition are currently available exclusively at Yanolja until April 24.

Oh previously worked at Pixar Animation Studios as an animator from 2010 to 2016, where he contributed to the creation of films such as "Finding Dory" and "Inside Out." In 2017, Oh joined Tonko House, an independent animation studio based in Berkeley, California. There, he directed the acclaimed animated TV series "Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems," which won the Cristal Award for best TV production at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2018.