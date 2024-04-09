TXT to embark on dome tour in Japan

Most Popular
TXT to embark on dome tour in JapanBy Hong Yoo
Published : April 9, 2024 - 14:05
K-pop boy group TXT is embarking on its first-ever dome tour in Japan, according to Big Hit Music.
TXT announced the tour, “Act: Promise in Japan,” by posting a video clip on its official X account on Monday.
The dome tour will kick off with a concert at the Tokyo Dome on July 10-11 followed by concerts at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on July 27-28, the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Aug. 4-5 and the Fukuoka PayPay Dome on Sep. 14-15, for a total of eight shows.
Previously, TXT had performed at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in July last year during their second world tour, “Act: Sweet Mirage.”
“We are finally going on the dome tour in Japan that we’ve always dreamed of, all thanks to MOA's (fandom name) support. Let’s spend the hottest time this summer together and make many unforgettable memories,” said TXT in the announcement clip.
Meanwhile, TXT is also set to embark on its third world tour, “Act: Promise,” with the first show taking place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on May 3-5.
The group will then perform in eight different cities in the US, starting with a concert in Tacoma, Washington, on May 14, followed by concerts in Oakland, California, on May 18, Los Angeles on May 21-22, Houston on May 26, Atlanta on May 29, New York City on June 1-2, Rosemont, Illinois, on June 8 and in Washington on June 8.
The group hinted that more shows will be announced on its official world tour website.
TXT dropped its sixth EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” on April 1.
