Opposition leader attends court hearing on corruption charges on eve of elections

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung speaks to reporters before attending a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung accused the Yoon Suk Yeol government of trying to knock out his political enemies as he attended a court hearing on charges connected to a development corruption scandal on the eve of the parliamentary elections Tuesday.

Lee, the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, appeared for the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on corruption charges related to two apartment construction projects in Seongnam, south of Seoul, launched during his term as the city's mayor.

It marks his third court appearance for hearings during the 13-day official election campaigning period leading up to Wednesday's parliamentary elections in which he is running in the Gyeyang constituency in Incheon, west of Seoul.

Lee had requested the court to reschedule his mandatory court appearances during the campaigning period, but the court dismissed the request, warning that he would be compelled to attend the hearings if he did not present himself.

Before entering the courtroom for Tuesday's hearing, Lee lambasted the Yoon administration and called on voters to pass judgment on its incompetence.

"Unable to curb prices as it is supposed to, the Yoon Suk Yeol government is only attempting to strike down political enemies and opposition forces," Lee said.

Lee claimed that the Yoon government has caused regression in all aspects of the country, including the economy, livelihoods, diplomacy, national security and democracy, urging voters to prevent Yoon's party from attaining a parliamentary majority.

"Please, demonstrate with your own hands that a power that disobeys the people cannot exist, and no power can prevail over the people," he said.

The hearing is expected to continue through late afternoon, after which Lee plans to join his party's final campaigning event to be held at Yongsan Station Plaza in central Seoul. (Yonhap)