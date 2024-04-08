Beha Philharmonic celebrates 10th anniversary with concert

The Beha Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a concert on April 12 at the Lotte Concert Hall.

Conducted by Kim Bong-mi, the first part of the concert will feature vocal performances by three tenors and the second part will have an orchestral performance.

Three tenors Jin Sung-won, Kim Dong-won and Lee Dong-myong will together perform ,"” a tenor aria from Verdi's opera "Il Trovatore" and “Nessun dorma” from Puccini's opera “Turandot,” in addition to their solo performances.

The finale of the first part will be a performance by the "janggu" master Min Young-chi, a third-generation Korean Japanese. Janggu is a Korean traditional drum.

The second part of the concert will feature Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition.”

The Beha Philharmonic was founded in 2014 with the aim of creating a harmonious society through the sharing of music.