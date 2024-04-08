S. Korea's housing market stabilizing, Yoon says

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right, wearing a light green tie) enters a meeting room in his office in Seoul as he presided over the meeting to monitor the nation's housing supply on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday touted his administration's policy efforts as the reason behind the recent signs of the housing market stabilizing.

Yoon said his conservative administration will spare no efforts to further stabilize the housing market, as the interest rate and the cost of construction remain high, posing hurdles for the housing supply in Seoul, which is suffering a shortage of affordable housing for prospective homeowners.

"Now is the (optimal) time to normalize the housing market, given the time it takes for (the implemented policy) to lead to the actual house construction," Yoon said during a meeting he presided over Monday, just two days before the general election with 300 legislative seats up for grabs.

"Now is the time for the government to step up and get rid of inadequate housing regulations completely and stimulate the housing supply to the greatest possible extent."

According to Yoon's office, citing the Korea Real Estate Board data, the price of a high-rise apartment in Seoul overall fell by 14.1 percent from May 2022 until February.

Moreover, Yoon's office indicated that the cost of a citizen's home averaged out to 10.7 years of their annual income as of 2023. The same set of data suggested that the price of a house equaled 13.4 years of annual pay on average in 2021.

These trends were attributable to the conservative administration's efforts to alleviate homeowners' property-related tax burden, manage household debt and cut the red tape for the reconstruction of old apartment complexes, according to Yoon.

The downward trend in prices in the country's most populous city contrasts with the market overheating during the former Moon Jae-in administration. During Moon's five-year tenure, house prices surged nearly twofold from May 2017 to April 2022, according to the presidential office.

Moon was the liberal president who preceded Yoon. The heated housing market across South Korea, coupled with stricter lending rules and taxation, often left him vulnerable to political attacks.