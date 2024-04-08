Solar of Mamamoo to return with solo album

Most Popular
Solar of Mamamoo to return with solo albumBy Hong Yoo
Published : April 8, 2024 - 15:28
Solar of the K-pop girl group Mamamoo is returning with a new solo album on April 30, according to her agency RBW.
Solar announced her comeback by dropping a teaser clip in which she revealed the title of her upcoming second EP, “Colours.”
This solo release is the first since her debut solo EP, “Face,” was released in March 2022.
The upcoming album will cover diverse genres, showcasing Solar’s multifaceted musical talents, the agency said.
Since making her solo debut in April 2020 with the single “Spit It Out,” Solar has established herself as an artist who is not restricted by what others might think of them.
She filmed the music video of her solo debut single “Spit It Out” with a shaved head to express who she really is.
The K-pop artist is currently playing the role of Esmeralda in the musical “Notre-Dame de Paris.”
She debuted as a musical actor in 2022 through the musical “Matahari.”
