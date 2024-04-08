J-Hope of BTS lands at No. 5 on Billboard 200

Most Popular
J-Hope of BTS lands at No. 5 on Billboard 200By Hong Yoo
Published : April 8, 2024 - 15:28
J-Hope of BTS made history on the Billboard chart with his special album, “Hope on the Street Vol.1,” released last month.
According to Billboard, J-Hope’s “Hope on the Street Vol.1” landed at No. 5 on Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, dated April 13.
This is the second time J-Hope has made it to the top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 following the success of his first solo LP, “Jack In The Box,” which landed at No. 6 on the same chart dated Sep. 2, 2023.
With this, J-Hope became the first K-pop solo artist with more than one top-10 achievement on the Billboard 200.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate.
Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
J-Hope's six-song set earned 50,000 equivalent album units in the US in its first seven days of availability, according to Luminate.
The singer's total equivalent album units comprised 44,000 in album sales, 4,000 SEA units and 2,000 TEA units.
The artist's three solo albums have now reached the Billboard 200 as his first solo EP, “Hope World,” released in March 2018, landed at No. 38.
J-Hope, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, is scheduled to be discharged in October.
