Buddhism puts on young face

Artist Kim Min-ji, known as Sheryn, poses for a photo next to her work, "The Pensive Bodhisattva," which is made of chocolate, at the 2024 Seoul International Buddhism Expo at Setec in Seoul on Saturday. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

Buddhism has traditionally prioritized silence, a hallmark of meditation that sets the religion apart. That notion took a hard turn Thursday as a DJ in a monk’s robe kicked off the four-day International Buddhism Expo in Seoul, shouting out Buddhist verses to the beat of electronic dance music.

“I’d say the event is living up to the slogan they put out,” said Kim Hyung-sik, an undergraduate Seoulite in 20s attending the expo on the first day, referring to the slogan written across the stage that read “Joyful Buddhism.”

Kim, who also attended last year’s 10th anniversary edition, is an atheist who has no intention of joining a religion.

That does not mean he shies away from “exploring what each faith has to offer,” he noted, saying the EDM stage -- which sparked a surge in traffic that downed the website for the expo -- could be an opening for the younger generation, who often equate having a faith with giving up on life’s “joys.”

That thinking is not at odds with the leadership at the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the expo organizer, according to a senior official at the largest Buddhist sect in Korea.

“We need to think fresh to bring in fresh believers,” the official said, adding there had been little or almost no internal opposition to inviting onstage the monk DJ -- a comedian who has appeared in previous Jogye-organized events as the “Ven. New Jean,” wordplay on K-pop group New Jeans.

A statue made of chocolate, alongside colorful drawings of Buddha hanging atop a makeshift structure, was a demonstration of that change -- both from the inside and outside the order.

“I wanted to explore beyond what’s traditional,” Kim Min-ji said of her Pensive Bodhisattva made of chocolate. To Sheryn, as the 30-year-old artist is known, chocolate was an option both religious and commercially viable.

Reception to the attempts at making Buddhism “fresh” was encouraging -- even from those in the age group who might view “expanding the horizons” as a mockery of what should be treated with exceptional respect.