[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. After ------- reviewing the manuscripts, the panel has made a choice and will submit their recommendation to the publisher.

(A) careful

(B) carefulness

(C) careful of

(D) carefully

해석

원고들을 신중하게 검토하고 난 뒤, 위원단은 선택을 내렸고 그들이 추천하는 것을 출판사 측에 제출할 것이다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤의 동명사(reviewing the manuscripts)를 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 부사이므로, 부사 (D) carefully가 정답이다. 형용사 (A), 명사 (B), 형용사 + 전치사로 이루어진 (C)는 부사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

manuscript 원고 publication 출판, 발행 panel 위원단 recommendation 추천, 추천장

2. ------- for its high quality meal and serene ambience, the Green Ivy Restaurant has attracted diners from around the world.

(A) Known

(B) Know

(C) Knowing

(D) Knew

해석

고급 음식과 잔잔한 분위기로 알려진 Green Ivy 식당은 전 세계의 만찬객들을 끌어모았다.

해설

분사구문 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(the Green Ivy Restaurant)와 동사(has attracted), 목적어(diners)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘------- for its high quality meal and serene ambience’는 수식어 거품구로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 분사 (A)와 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어(the Green Ivy Restaurant)와 분사구문이 ‘Green Ivy 식당은 ~로 알려지다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (A) Known이 정답이다.

어휘

high quality 고급의, 고품질의 serene 잔잔한, 고요한 ambience 분위기

diner 만찬객, 식사하는 사람

3. A youth organization will ------- trophies to the high school students with the most exceptional projects in the science exhibition.

(A) reveal

(B) deposit

(C) interact

(D) present

해석

청소년 단체는 과학 전시회에서 가장 특출한 연구 과제물을 낸 고등학생들에게 트로피를 수여할 것이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘청소년 단체는 가장 특출한 연구 과제물을 낸 고등학생들에게 트로피를 수여할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘수여하다, 주다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사 (D) present가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) reveal은 ‘밝히다, 드러내다’, (B) deposit는 ‘놓다, 예금하다’, (C) interact는 ‘소통하다, 교류하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

youth organization 청소년 단체 exceptional 특출한, 매우 뛰어난

정답

(D) / (A) / (D)

