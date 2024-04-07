[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈언어, 의사소통〉

1. acronym [ǽkrənìm] 약어

acro(‘뾰족한 끝’이라는 뜻)+nym(name)으로 구성된 단어. 어원상 ‘앞부분만으로 만든 이름’이라는 뜻이므로, 각 단어의 앞 글자를 따서 만든 약어를 의미한다.

The acronyms LOL (laughing out loud), TTYL (talk to you later) and BFF (best friend forever) are used as shorthand by texters worldwide.

전 세계적으로 LOL(크게 웃다), TTYL(다음에 연락할게), BFF(영원한 절친) 같은 약어들이 문자를 빨리 보내기 위해 사용된다.

● FYI는 ‘for your information’의 약어이다.

FYI is an acronym for the phrase, ‘for your information.’

2. alias [éiliəs] 가명

‘다른’이라는 뜻을 지닌 else와 어원이 같으며, 본명 이외의 다른 이름, 즉 ‘가명’을 말한다.

To avoid being bothered by his fans, the singer usually checks into hotels under an alias such as Charlie Brown or John Doe.

팬들의 방해를 받지 않으려고 그 가수는 보통 찰리 브라운이나 존 도 같은 가명으로 호텔에 투숙한다.

● 마약상들의 세계에서 그는 카를로스라는 가명으로 불린다.

In the world of drug dealers, he goes by the alias of Carlos.

3. analogy [ənǽlədʒi] 비유

사전에서 ‘비유’를 찾으면 comparison이 먼저 나오지만, 실제로는 analogy를 쓰는 경우가 많다. 비유한 내용을 analogy 앞에 붙여서 표현하므로, 예컨대 오바마를 히틀러에 비유한 것은 Obama-Hitler analogy라고 하면 된다.

The newspaper drew an analogy between the administration's disastrous policies and the re-arranging of deck chairs on the Titanic.

그 신문은 정부의 형편없는 정책을 침몰해가는 타이타닉호 갑판의 의자를 재배열하는 것에 비유했다. (아무것도 달라질 것이 없는 짓을 한다는 의미의 관용적 표현.)

● 그 정치인은 대통령을 아버지에, 국가를 가족에 비유했다.

The politician made an analogy that the president is like a father and that the nation is like a family.

4. colloquial [kəlóukwiəl] 구어적인

col(together)+loquial(‘웅변의’라는 뜻인 eloquent의 -loquent와 같은 어원이며 ‘말’이라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. 대화와 관련되었다는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘일상적으로 쓰이는’, ‘구어에서 쓰이는’이라는 뜻이다.

The broadcasting school taught its students to avoid colloquial expressions in favor of more formal speech.

그 방송 학교는 학생들에게 구어적인 표현을 피하고 격식 차린 말을 쓸 것을 가르쳤다.

● 영어로 ‘양동이를 차다’라는 말은 ‘죽다’의 관용적인 표현이다.

“Kick the bucket” is the colloquial expression for “to die.”

5. connotation [kɑ̀nətéiʃən] 함의

con(together)+notation(note)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘추가로 함께 더해지는 의미’라는 뜻을 지닌다. sexual connotation, positive connotation, negative connotation처럼 쓰여 ‘어떤 표현이 추가적으로 함의하는 것’, ‘특정한 뉘앙스’를 의미한다.

Certain words may seem neutral but actually have negative connotations for certain people.

어떤 단어들은 중립적으로 보이지만 사실 특정한 사람들에게는 부정적인 의미를 담고 있다.

● 성적인 암시가 담겨 있을 수 있는 특정 단어를 사용할 때는 주의해야 한다.

You have to be careful when using certain words that may have sexual connotations.

6. cop-out [kɑ́pàut] 변명

동사 표현 cop out은 ‘물러나다’, ‘꽁무니를 빼다’, ‘책임을 회피하다’라는 뜻이며 명사 cop-out은 ‘변명’이나 ‘회피’를 뜻한다.

When Kevin said he couldn't go to the library, I considered it a cop-out because he was always making excuses to stay in and play video games.

케빈이 도서관에 가지 못하겠다고 했을 때 그게 핑계라고 생각한 것은 그가 항상 집에서 비디오 게임을 할 구실을 만들었기 때문이었다.

● 감기에 걸려서 노래를 못 한다는 그의 말은 변명처럼 들렸다.

It sounded like a cop-out when he said that he could not sing because he had a cold.

7. derogatory [dirɑ́ɡətɔ́ːri] 경멸하는

de(away)+rogatory(‘심문한다’는 뜻을 지닌 interrogate의 -rogate와 같은 어원으로 ‘묻는다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 경멸적인 태도나 내용을 일컫는다.

The public relations firm advised its clients to refrain from using derogatory and offensive language in professional settings.

그 홍보 회사는 일과 관련된 상황에서 경멸적이거나 공격적인 표현을 사용하지 말 것을 고객들에게 조언했다.

● 그는 자신의 토크쇼 중간에 이슬람 교도에 대한 경멸적인 언급을 해서 비난을 받았다.

He was criticized for making derogatory remarks about Muslims during his talk show.