[Graphic News] Most Chinese e-commerce platform users in S. Korea dissatisfied: poll

[Graphic News] Most Chinese e-commerce platform users in S. Korea dissatisfied: pollBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 8, 2024 - 08:01
Most South Korean users of recently burgeoning Chinese e-commerce platforms were dissatisfied with various aspects of their services despite their competitive pricing, a poll showed.
In the poll conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently on 800 consumers with experience using either AliExpress, Temu or Shein in the past year, 80.9 percent said they have experienced dissatisfaction with the services.
Delayed delivery was cited as the biggest reason for dissatisfaction, at 59 percent, followed by poor quality of the received products, product defects and exaggerated advertising, at 49.6 percent, 36.6 percent and 33.5 percent, respectively. Respondents were asked to give multiple answers.
As for methods of dealing with issues, 56.4 percent said they filed complaints with the respective platforms, while 39.9 percent said they did not take any particular action. (Yonhap)
