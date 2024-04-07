Hollywood readies long-awaited sequels to blockbuster hits

Most Popular
Hollywood readies long-awaited sequels to blockbuster hitsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : April 7, 2024 - 14:55
A series of successive installments to hit Hollywood flicks are poised to grace the silver screens of local theaters soon, starting in May.
"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," a prequel to Australian post-apocalyptic action film "Mad Max: Fury Road," opens in local theaters next month.
Coming out nine years since the release of "Mad Max: Fury Road," the prequel explores the backstory of one of the Mad Max series' central protagonists, Imperator Furiosa, a fierce combatant and an experienced survivor.
Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the younger Imperator Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth takes on the role of Dementus -- the main antagonist of the film, as well as a deranged leader of an armed biker gang.
George Miller, the creator and director of the Mad Max franchise, is returning to helm the project. Miller is scheduled to attend press conferences and meet fans during his visit to Seoul on April 14 and 15.
Pixar's critically acclaimed animated film "Inside Out" is also returning with a sequel, likewise nine years later.
"Inside Out" explored the inner workings of the mind through the personified emotions of an 11-year-old girl named Riley. Praised for its originality and emotional depth, the film won the Oscar for best animated feature.
The upcoming "Inside Out 2," set for a June theatrical release, is expected to introduce a string of new emotions as personified characters, including anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment, tracking Riley as she navigates through adolescence.
The much-awaited sequel to American psychological thriller "Joker" also comes to local cinemas in October.
Helmed by Todd Phillips, "Joker" delved into the origin story for the DC Comics supervillain the Joker, as portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. Set in the early 1980s, the movie followed Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who descends into madness and becomes the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.
The movie was widely acclaimed for its portrayal of social decay, mental illness and the consequences of neglecting those in need, with the movie winning a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix also won the Oscar for best actor with his performance.
The sequel "Joker: Folie a Deux" is to follow the story of the Joker as he meets Harley Quinn, his accomplice and romantic interest.
Helmed again by Todd Phillips, Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, while Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, more popularly known as American pop star Lady Gaga, plays the role of Harley Quinn.
