Hollywood readies long-awaited sequels to blockbuster hits

A series of successive installments to hit Hollywood flicks are poised to grace the silver screens of local theaters soon, starting in May.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," a prequel to Australian post-apocalyptic action film "Mad Max: Fury Road," opens in local theaters next month.

Coming out nine years since the release of "Mad Max: Fury Road," the prequel explores the backstory of one of the Mad Max series' central protagonists, Imperator Furiosa, a fierce combatant and an experienced survivor.

Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the younger Imperator Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth takes on the role of Dementus -- the main antagonist of the film, as well as a deranged leader of an armed biker gang.

George Miller, the creator and director of the Mad Max franchise, is returning to helm the project. Miller is scheduled to attend press conferences and meet fans during his visit to Seoul on April 14 and 15.