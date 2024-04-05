[Today’s K-pop] Itzy to drop 3rd single in Japan next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Itzy will release its third single in Japan on May 15, JYP Entertainment unannounced Friday. The single “Algorhythm” will consist of four tracks -- a title track and “No Biggie” as well as instrumental versions of both -- that will convey the group’s signature positive energy. Its last new release in the country was first studio album “Ringo,” which came out in October. The upcoming single will feature only four members of the quintet as Lia has been taking a break since November last year due to anxiety issues. Meanwhile, Itzy will perform in Singapore on Saturday for its ongoing second international tour that is held in 28 regions across the world. On May 17-19, it will hit Yoyogi National Gymnasium, extending the two-day Tokyo gig to three. Blackpink’s Jisoo tops 400m Spotify streams with solo song

(Credit: Jisoo Instagram) (Credit: Jisoo Instagram)

Jisoo of Blackpink has reached 400 million streams on Spotify with solo single “Flower.” She achieved the feat in just 354 days, a record for a female K-pop soloist. The song fronted her first solo album, “Me,” which was the first-ever million-selling album for a K-pop female solo act logging 1.17 million in first-week sales. “Flower” topped iTunes top songs chart in 57 regions and entered UK’s official songs chart at No. 38, the highest spot for a female K-pop singer at the time. Last week, the artist thanked fans via social media marking the first anniversary of the album's release. “I still vividly remember how nervous and excited I was it being my first solo [album] almost seven years after debut,” she wrote expressing gratitude and affection to those who showed love for “Flower.” Taeyeon to sing duet with NCT’s Doyoung

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation joined forces with Doyoung of NCT for his first solo album, according to a local media report on Friday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. Both are the main vocalists for each team and Doyoung is set to bring out EP “Youth” on April 22. He will be the third member of the band to release a solo album, following Taeyong and Ten. The EP will consist of 10 tracks. Taeyeon rolled out her fifth solo EP “To. X” in November last year topping iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions. The titular track is still staying among top 10 on Melon chart at home after sweeping all major charts at home upon release. Twice’s Chaeyoung dating Zion.T

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Chaeyoung of Twice and Zion.T have been seeing each other for about six months, according to a local media report on Friday. Agencies of both musicians, JYP Entertainment and The Black Label, confirmed the relationship. Chaeyoung debuted in 2015 as a member of the group, which is in the middle of its fifth world tour. The nine-member act’s 13th EP “With YOU-th” from February was a chart-topper on Billboard 200.

(Credit: Marie Claire Korea) (Credit: Marie Claire Korea)