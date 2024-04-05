Chaeyoung of Twice and Zion.T are dating: agencies

Chaeyoung of Twice and singer-songwriter Zion.T confirmed that they are in a relationship.

JYP Entertainment, which houses Twice, and The Black Label, which represents Zion.T, announced on Friday that “the two are in a relationship after growing to like each other” and that “they are supporting each other.”

Earlier on Friday, a local media outlet reported that Chaeyoung and Zion.T have been dating for six months after they were first introduced to each other by acquaintances.

The report stated that the two stars have usually been spotted in less-crowded Hannam-dong and Yeonhui-dong in Seoul.

Chaeyoung debuted as a member of Twice on 2015 and is currently on the group’s fifth world tour, “Ready to Be.”

Zion.T debuted as a singer-songwriter in 2011 and is currently the CEO and the founder of hip-hop label Standard Friends.