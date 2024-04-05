Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1
  2. 2

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
  3. 3

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
  4. 4

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout
  5. 5

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
  1. 6

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
  2. 7

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question
  3. 8

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
  4. 9

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery
  5. 10

    Foreign reserves rebound, riding out strong US dollar

    Foreign reserves rebound, riding out strong US dollar
소아쌤

Chaeyoung of Twice and Zion.T are dating: agencies

By Hong Yoo

Published : April 5, 2024 - 14:30

    • Link copied

Chaeyoung (left) and Zion.T (Instagram) Chaeyoung (left) and Zion.T (Instagram)

Chaeyoung of Twice and singer-songwriter Zion.T confirmed that they are in a relationship.

JYP Entertainment, which houses Twice, and The Black Label, which represents Zion.T, announced on Friday that “the two are in a relationship after growing to like each other” and that “they are supporting each other.”

Earlier on Friday, a local media outlet reported that Chaeyoung and Zion.T have been dating for six months after they were first introduced to each other by acquaintances.

The report stated that the two stars have usually been spotted in less-crowded Hannam-dong and Yeonhui-dong in Seoul.

Chaeyoung debuted as a member of Twice on 2015 and is currently on the group’s fifth world tour, “Ready to Be.”

Zion.T debuted as a singer-songwriter in 2011 and is currently the CEO and the founder of hip-hop label Standard Friends.

More from Headlines