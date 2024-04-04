[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Beekeeper”

(US)

Opened April 3

Action

Directed by David Ayer

Adam Clay (Jason Statham), a former agent from a powerful organization known as Beekeepers, sets out on a quest for brutal vengeance by hunting down those responsible for the incident after someone very important to him is scammed and driven to harm.

“The First Omen”

(US, Italy)

Opened April 3

Horror

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

A young American woman Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) heads to Rome to devote her life to serving the church, but begins to question her own faith after darkness approaches her and uncovers a conspiracy about the birth of evil incarnate.

“Troll Factory”

(South Korea)

Opened March 27

Crime, Drama

Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin

A passionate journalist Yim Sang-jin (Son Suk-ku) is sent home after he breaks news on the wrongdoings of Manjin Group, only to figure out that the group was behind public consensus manipulation and the "Internet trolls" who left malicious comments on his article.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.