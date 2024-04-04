Stedelijk Museum collects media works by two Korean artists

Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam has acquired two media artworks by Jun So-jung and An Jung-ju, jointly marking the first acquisitions from a Korean artist since video art founder Paik Nam-june’s work for the museum’s collection.

“We were one of the first museums in Europe to start a video collection and time-based media collection. We started that in the 1970s and built up quite a big collection -- about 2,000 time-based-media works in total," Rein Wolfs, director of the museum, told The Korea Herald. The museum holds more than 100,000 art works.

The museum has acquired 11 works by Paik, commencing the collection in 1978.

The new acquisitions are part of the program “Songeun x Stedelijk: Video Club,” which aims to show the museum’s time-based media collection at Songeun Art Space in Seoul. Premiering in Korea in October 2023, the program that consists of four exhibitions featuring four to 10 works for each session continues throughout this year.

“For us, it is interesting to show it in another museum and in another context because we all have our own context,” the director said.