Head of junior doctors’ group meets Yoon

Park Dan, the head of a group of junior doctors, said Thursday that he would meet President Yoon Suk Yeol in the afternoon, two days after the president left the door open for talks with trainee doctors, saying he was willing to hear their voices.

The two reportedly were set to meet at around 2 p.m. in the presidential office in Seoul, according to reports citing officials. The presidential office declined to confirm as of press time.

In a message sent to high-level members of the Korean Intern Resident Association, Park wrote that it would be worthwhile conveying junior doctors’ opinions to the president ahead of the April 10 election.

“(I know that many of you) are concerned (about meeting the president). (But) I believe that it was the will of the president that initiated the current situation. Since the president himself is coming out to talk (with junior doctors), I thought it would be meaningful to directly tell him about what junior doctors have in mind,” the text message read.

Park noted that the decision to engage in talks was made after “thorough discussions” with the KIRA’s executives, despite rumors that it was made without properly heeding other members’ opinions.

He also said that the negotiation does not mean a change in attitude toward having more medical students starting next year amid hopes that the meeting could signal a breakthrough in the monthslong medical standoff.

“There’s no change in principle in (my) stance and demands (to the government) the KIRA released on February 20,” the message further read.

The February statement demanded that the government scrap the plan to add 2,000 additional seats to the medical school enrollment quota, recruit more trainee doctors at training hospitals, safeguard doctors from medical accidents by establishing a legal framework, improve working conditions for trainee doctors and backtrack on issuing return-to-work orders to those who left their workplaces.

Hopes for dialogues grew Wednesday as the Korean Medical Association -- the country’s largest doctors’ group with some 140,000 members -- said it “gladly welcomes” Yoon’s offer to discuss the expansion plan with junior doctors.

Medical professors also stepped in to help facilitate talks with the two sides as junior doctors showed no signs of backing down.

Cho Yun-jung, a professor of laboratory medicine at Korea University Anam Hospital, told reporters in an online press briefing Tuesday afternoon that Park Dan should meet the president to resolve the ongoing strife.