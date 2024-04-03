Junior doctors unmoved despite Yoon’s talk proposal

Despite President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer of dialogue, junior doctors remained unruffled on Wednesday, dimming the prospects of the government’s efforts to seek a breakthrough in the prolonged medical standoff.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said during Wednesday’s government response meeting that the government is open to taking a flexible approach to changing the medical school enrollment quota if a better option is proposed.

“The government’s policy is to always be open (to change). If better opinions and reasonable grounds are presented, then (the policy) can change for the better,” Lee stressed, echoing Yoon’s Monday address to the nation. Yoon called on doctors to come up with a unified proposal on an appropriate increase.

Lee also noted that the government will continue discussing health care policies and reform by establishing a special presidential committee on medical reform comprising the public and the medical circle.

Observers say trainee doctors are unlikely to change course as they remain skeptical of the government’s sincerity in its willingness to negotiate the medical school quota hike, citing the government’s sudden shift in attitude.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed an injunction request filed by a group of medical students and trainee doctors, a day after it rejected the medical professors’ request to avert the planned hike.

In a show of protest, only 131 out of 3,068 intern doctors who were supposed to start internship training for the first half of this year had registered with the Council for Graduate Medical Training as of Tuesday at midnight, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday. The rest refused to start the next step in their training to become physicians.

The ministry has warned that those who fail to register for internships must start training in the latter half of the year or next March, urging them to make the right choice.

Though the junior doctor group remained silent, local reports suggested that they are also split regarding engaging in talks with Yoon. While some were skeptical of Yoon’s talk proposal, others expressed optimism about the plan, saying that communication channels and opportunities with the government are needed to go over the expansion plan, according to trainee doctors interviewed by Yonhap News Agency.

Meanwhile, senior medical professors have stepped in to push for negotiations between the two sides as the protracted medical circle walkout entered its seventh week.

A group of medical professors under the Medical Professors Association of Korea urged Park Dan, who heads the Korean Intern and Resident Association, to resolve the strife by talking with the president and not to turn down any offer of dialogue.

“Whether (you) like President Yoon Suk Yeol or not, he is the president of our country. ... Everyone can make mistakes when they have too much passion. Please try to make an effort to understand (the president’s) passion for a moment,” said Cho Yun-jung, a professor of laboratory medicine at Korea University Anam Hospital who doubles as the MPAK’s emergency committee’s public relations council, to reporters in an online press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“If (you) understand his sincerity, talks can start. Patients are getting more anxious, and there is only one person in South Korea who can solve the problem -- the president,” Cho noted.

Should the talks pan out, Cho also asked President Yoon to embrace trainee doctors who walked out of their jobs for five minutes as a gesture of reassurance, entailing that such a move would convey the president’s intentions more effectively than words.