[Herald Interview] NCT Wish aims to live up to group name

It would be a lie for the bandmates of SM Entertainment rookie K-pop boy band NCT Wish to say they did not feel the pressure of their debut as a subunit of NCT.

Yet, NCT Wish hopes to continue to do its best to live up to the group’s name.

“Our seniors from the group NCT are outstanding live performers, so we try our best to live up to their name by practicing hard for our performance and monitoring our rehearsals meticulously for improvement. We still have a long way to go,” Sion said in a group interview with local reporters Wednesday in Seoul.

NCT Wish is a Japan-based unit of NCT that debuted in South Korea on March 4. Other subunits include NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

NCT Wish consists of Korean members Sion and Jaehee alongside four Japanese members Ryo, Riku, Yushi and Sakuya.

Marking a month since the group made its official debut in Korea, the group says they’ve improved their live performance on stage as well as the way they communicate with fans.

“The motto of our group is to enjoy what we do. But the first week on stage, we were really tense, so we could not enjoy performing on stage. Our producer BoA advised us to enjoy performing, just as we did when training for our debut. That helped us a lot to get more comfortable on the stage,” Sion explained.

“We also got better communicating with our fans. We used to be super shy in front of our Korean fans because we were used to communicating with our Japanese fans only," he added. "But they not only gave us so much love, but also helped us out by starting the conversation during fan meetings."