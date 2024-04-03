[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Between a laptop and a desktop computer, _________ would you buy?

B: The laptop, since it is portable.

(a) whoever

(b) whatever

(c) which

(d) why

해석

A: 노트북과 데스크톱 컴퓨터 중에, 너는 어느 것을 사겠니?

B: 노트북, 그것은 휴대가 쉬우니까.

해설

적절한 명사절 접속사 채우기: which

문장에 주어(you)와 동사(buy)는 있지만 목적어가 없으므로 목적어로 사용될 수 있으면서 빈칸 뒤의 조동사(would) 앞에서 의문문을 만들 수 있는 의문대명사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘노트북과 데스크톱 컴퓨터 중에서 어느 것’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘어느 것’이라는 뜻의 의문대명사 (c) which가 정답이다. 복합관계대명사인 (a)와 (b)는 문장 앞에서 의문문을 만들 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

laptop 노트북 portable 휴대가 쉬운

2.

A: Does this car run on petrol?

B: No. It’s _____ car.

(a) electric

(b) a electric

(c) an electric

(d) the electric

해석

A: 이 차는 휘발유로 달리니?

B: 아니. 이것은 전기차야.

해설

‘an+명사’ 채우기

문장에 주어진 명사 car(차)는 가산 명사이고 이전에 언급된 적이 없으므로 ‘정해지지 않은 하나’를 가리킬 때 쓰는 부정관사를 포함한 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 형용사 electric은 모음 발음으로 시작하므로 부정관사 an과 함께 쓰인 (c) an electric이 정답이다.

어휘

petrol 휘발유 electric 전기의, 전기를 이용하는

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Her election as president of the student council proved her popularity _____ the school.

(a) on

(b) in

(c) by

(d) of

해석

그녀가 학생회장으로 당선된 것은 학교에서의 그녀의 인기를 증명했다.

해설

적절한 전치사 채우기: in

빈칸 뒤에 장소를 나타내는 명사 school이 있고, ‘학교에서의 그녀의 인기’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~내에서, ~안에서’라는 의미의 장소를 나타내는 전치사 (b) in이 정답이다.

어휘

election 당선, 선거 student council 학생회 popularity 인기

4. The athlete’s friends helped cheer him up _______ he was upset over his loss in the championship game.

(a) during

(b) furthermore

(c) until

(d) when

해석

그 운동선수의 친구들은 그가 선수권 대회에서의 패배로 상심했을 때 그가 기운을 내도록 도와주었다.

해설

시간의 부사절 접속사 채우기

이 문장은 주어(The athlete’s friends)와 동사(helped)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 주어(he)와 동사(was)를 갖춘 거품절이므로 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그의 친구들은 그가 선수권 대회에서의 패배로 상심했을 때 기운을 내도록 도와주었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~일 때’라는 뜻의 부사절 접속사 (d) when이 정답이다.

어휘

athlete 운동선수, 선수 cheer up 기운을 나게 하다, 격려하다

championship 선수권 대회

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In 1824, Louis Braille created a system of reading and writing for blind people.

(b) This system generally has sixty-three characters, each composed of a six-dot cell that is three dots high and two dots wide.

(c) Various combinations of the six raised dots can represent letters, numbers, and symbols.

(d) By touching the embossed characters with the fingertips, blind can read them.

해석

(a) 1824년에, Louis Braille은 맹인을 위한 읽기와 쓰기 체계를 창조하였다.

(b) 이 체계는 일반적으로 63개의 부호를 가지고 있고, 각 부호는 높이가 점 3개이며 넓이가 점 2개만큼인 6개의 점으로 된 칸으로 구성되어 있다.

(c) 그 6개의 튀어나온 점들의 다양한 조합은 글자, 숫자, 그리고 기호를 표현할 수 있다.

(d) 도드라진 부호를 손가락 끝으로 만지는 방법으로, 맹인들은 그것들을 읽을 수 있다.

해설

정관사가 빠져 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 형용사 blind 앞에 정관사가 없으면 틀리다. ‘맹인들은 그것들을 읽을 수 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 형용사 blind 앞에 정관사 the를 써서 ‘맹인, 눈이 먼 사람들’이라는 뜻을 만들어야 한다. 따라서 (d)의 blind는 the blind로 바뀌어야 맞으므로 (d) By touching the embossed characters with the fingertips, blind can read them이 정답이다. 참고로 ‘the+형용사’는 ‘~한 사람들’이라는 명사의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

generally 일반적으로 character 부호 compose 구성하다 dot 점 various 다양한

combination 조합 raised 튀어나온, 양각의, 도드라진 letter 글자 symbol 기호

embossed 도드라진, 양각으로 새겨진 fingertip 손가락 끝

정답

(c) / (c) / (b) / (d) / (d) blind → the blind

