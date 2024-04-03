25th JIFF to run special screenings to mark 10th anniversary of Sewol ferry disaster

This year’s Jeonju International Film Festival, running May 1 to May 10, will showcase several films on the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster to mark the 10th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed almost 300 lives, most of them high school students on a field trip on April 16, 2014.

“The year 2024 marks the 10th year since the Sewol tragedy. Although 10 years have passed, the scars of this disaster have not yet healed. Rather, we had to go through a similar tragedy that happened in Itaewon. Through this special screening, we wanted to remember the deceased and the day -- a total of six films will be screened," said JIFF programmer Moon Seok.

At the special screening titled “Korean Cinema: 10th Anniversary of Sewol Ferry Disaster,” films such as “When We Bloom Again” by director Shin Kyoung-soo, “10 Years After the Sinking, Zero-Sum” by director Yoon Sol-ji and “Still Waiting at Paengmok” by director Jang Ju-eun will get their world premieres.

The 25th JIFF has invited a total of 232 movies from 43 countries, 102 of them from Korea and 130 from overseas. Eighty-two films will be screened as world premieres while 47 will be Asian premieres.