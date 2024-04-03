Renault Korea announces rebrand for fresh start

From left: Arnaud Belloni, Renault Group's vice president of global marketing, Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Korea, and Jill Vidal, the group's design director, stand next to the renamed Renault Arkana, formerly the XM3, during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Renault Korea) From left: Arnaud Belloni, Renault Group's vice president of global marketing, Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Korea, and Jill Vidal, the group's design director, stand next to the renamed Renault Arkana, formerly the XM3, during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Renault Korea)

Renault Korea, the Korean branch of the French automotive firm, announced on Wednesday a significant rebranding initiative and the 2025 launch of the Renault Scenic E-Tech, an all-electric compact crossover SUV, in the Korean market. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Renault Seongsu flagship store in eastern Seoul. A major part of the rebrand is the change from Renault Korea Motors to Renault Korea, along with the adoption of the diamond-shaped logo for Renault Korea. “We’re blending Renault’s French origin with Korean innovation and craftsmanship, creating a unique identity that can be summed up as ‘Born in France, Made in Korea,'” said Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise.

Renault Korea's rebranded QM6 vehicle with a "losange" emblem (Renalt Korea) Renault Korea's rebranded QM6 vehicle with a "losange" emblem (Renalt Korea)

Existing models will also see changes as part of the rebranding. The QM6 will now feature the new "losange" emblem and be rebranded as the new Renault QM6. "Losange" means diamond in French. The XM3, launched in Korea in 2020 and which enjoys considerable popularity, will be renamed the Renault Arkana, aligning the model with the company's international branding. For other models, he added, “We felt that the QM6 has a legacy worth preserving, which is why we’re keeping its name. On the other hand, the XM3 will transition to the Arkana name to align with (the car's) global identity. And the SM6 will remain unchanged as we’re moving away from further developments with it.” Renault Korea's history began in 1995 when the company was established as Samsung Motors. The company has since evolved through partnerships and rebranding. It became Renault Samsung Motors in 2000 after being acquired by the Renault Group. The company underwent another name change in 2022 to Renault Korea Motors, reflecting ownership adjustments with Samsung and Geely Motors. The recent shift to Renault Korea and the new losange emblem represents a strategic alignment with Renault's global branding.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is an all-electric family car scheduled for launch in European countries this year and in Korea next year. It offers a driving range of up to 379 miles (609 kilometers) and was voted Car of the Year 2024. (Renault Korea) The Renault Scenic E-Tech is an all-electric family car scheduled for launch in European countries this year and in Korea next year. It offers a driving range of up to 379 miles (609 kilometers) and was voted Car of the Year 2024. (Renault Korea)