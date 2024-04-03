Cube Entertainment’s new boy group Nowadays wants to be game changer

Nowadays performs "OoWee," the lead track of its first single album, "Nowadays," during its debut press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (Cube Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Nowadays debuted Tuesday with its first single album, “Nowadays.”

Consisting of five members -- Hyeon-bin, Yoon, Yeon-woo, Jin-hyuk and Si-yun -- Nowadays is Cube Entertainment's first new boy group in eight years.

“We combined the words ‘Now’ and ‘Days’ for our name as we hope to make special memories with our fans now, at this present moment, and also in the days to come,” said Hyeon-bin during a press conference in Seoul on the same day.

Performing “OoWee,” the lead track of the album, the rookies showed no sign of nerves, instead radiating bright and powerful energy during their debut performance.

“The lead track is about the three seconds that it takes to fall in love. That’s why our choreography has a lot of moves in which we make heart shapes with our hands. It has a soulful melody with some hip-hop components,” said Yoon.

Members Jin-hyuk and Si-yun took part in writing the lyrics to the rap part of the title track.

The single album also carries two B-side tracks, “Now” and “Ticket.”

“The track ‘Now’ sings about the journey we look forward to embarking on with our fans. It is made with powerful beats and powerful performance,” said Hyeon-bin.

Yeon-woo recommended listening to "Ticket" when out on a drive or wanting to go on holiday. Members Jin-hyuk and Si-yun took part in writing the lyrics to the song about people who travel freely without a set destination.

Nowadays plans to introduce easy-listening songs with powerful performances.

"Our goal is to go on a world tour,” said Yeon-woo.

“We want to take over the world by becoming a game-changing K-pop artist," said Yoon.