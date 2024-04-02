[김대균의 영어산책] ‘delicious’ 외에 ‘맛있다’는 의미의 단어들 총정리!

최근 토익 시험에 'exquisite recipe(매우 진기한 맛의 요리법)' 라는 표현이 출제되었다. 필자의 미국인 친구인 Kris Johnson와 식사를 할 때 정말 맛있다는 표현에 이 단어를 쓴 적이 있기 때문에 시험을 잘 볼 수 있었다. Kris는 ‘아침마당’ 등 여러 방송에서 활동 중인 ‘크서방’이다. 한국 사람과 결혼을 하여 생긴 별명이다. 맛있다는 의미의 단어를 총 정리 해보는 것도 의미가 있겠다는 생각이 들어, 총 정리 해드린다.

■ exquisite: 음식의 품질이 최고급이며 종종 섬세하고 세련된 맛을 지니고 있음을 의미한다 (implies that the food is of the finest quality, often with a delicate and refined taste.)

– 토익 최신 기출 단어

(ex) The chocolate truffles were exquisite, melting perfectly in the mouth.." (초콜릿 트러플은 너무 맛있었고 입안에서 완벽하게 녹아내렸다..)

■ scrumptious: 미각이 매우 만족스럽고 맛있는 (very pleasing to the taste, delicious)

– 토익 최신 기출 단어

(ex) The homemade apple pie was absolutely scrumptious.(홈메이드 애플 파이는 정말 맛있었다.)

■ delectable: 맛있는, 군침이 돌게 하는 (tasty, mouth-watering)

(ex) The spread of cheeses and fruits was delectable.(치즈와 과일의 스프레드가 정말 맛있었다.)

■ savory: 기분 좋게 맛있는, 특히 단맛보다는 짠맛이나 매운맛이 나는 (pleasantly flavorful, especially something that is salty or spicy rather than sweet)

(ex) The roast chicken was perfectly savory with herbs and spices. (로스트 치킨은 허브와 향신료로 완벽하게 맛있었다.)

■ divine: 하늘이 보낸 것 같을 정도로 맛있는(so good that it seems heaven-sent)

(ex) The vanilla bean ice cream was simply divine. (바닐라 빈 아이스크림은 정말 천상의 맛이었다.)

■ mouth-watering: 군침이 도는: 눈으로 보기에 좋고 향이나 맛이 좋아서, 당장 먹고 싶게 만드는 음식을 묘사한다.(describes food that looks, smells, or tastes so good, it makes you want to eat it immediately)

(ex) The aroma from the barbecue was mouth-watering. (그 바비큐 향이 군침이 돌았다.)

■ flavorful: 풍미가 가득하고 맛있는(full of flavor, tasty)

(ex) The soup was incredibly flavorful, with a rich blend of ingredients. ( 수프는 재료가 풍부하게 어우러져 엄청나게 풍미가 있었다.)

■ sumptuous: 고급스럽게 훌륭하거나 큰; 호화롭고 화려하며 특히 감각을 만족시키는 방식으로 맛있는(luxuriously fine or large; lavish, splendid, especially in a way that satisfies the senses)

(ex) The banquet was sumptuous, with an array of gourmet dishes. (연회는 다양한 미식 요리로 오감을 만족시켜 주었다.)

■palatable: 입맛이나 미각에 맞는; 기분 좋게 맛있는( agreeable to the palate or taste; savory)

(ex) The vegetarian stew was surprisingly palatable and hearty.(채식주의자 스튜는 놀랍도록 맛있고 푸짐했다.)

■ tantalizing: 감각이나 욕구를 자극함, 특히 보기 좋거나 냄새가 너무 좋아서 먹고 싶게 만드는 것을 말함 (exciting the senses or desires, especially referring to food that looks or smells so good it makes you want to eat it.)

(ex) The dessert menu looked tantalizing, making it hard to choose just one.(그 디저트 메뉴가 너무 맛있어 보여서 하나만 고르기가 어려웠다.)

■ gourmet: 전문가가 정성껏 준비한 고급 음식 또는 이국적인 음식을 의미하는(denoting high-quality or exotic food prepared with expert care)

(ex) The gourmet chocolate selection was rich and varied.(미식가 입맛에도 맞는 맛있는 초콜릿들 이 풍부하고 다양했다.)

■ heavenly: 초자연적으로 보일 정도로 매우 훌륭한, 달콤하거나 진한 음식을 묘사할 때 자주 사용된다. (so exceptionally good as to seem supernatural, often used to describe sweet or rich foods)

(ex) The cheesecake was absolutely heavenly. 치즈 케이크는 정말 천상계의 맛이었다.

■ appetizing: 식욕을 돋우는: 식욕을 자극하여 먹고 싶게 만드는(appealing to the appetite, making you want to eat)

(ex) The freshly baked bread was very appetizing.(갓 구운 빵은 매우 식욕을 돋구었다.)

■ luscious: 맛이나 냄새가 뛰어나 기분 좋게 풍부하고 매력적인(pleasantly rich and appealing to the taste or smell)

(ex) The ripe strawberries were luscious and sweet.(잘 익은 딸기는 감미롭고 달콤했다.)

■ tasty: 쾌적하고 독특한 맛이 있는(having a pleasant, distinct flavor)

(ex) The grilled salmon was very tasty, seasoned perfectly.(그 구운 연어는 매우 맛있었고 양념이 완벽하게 되어 있었다.)