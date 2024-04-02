[Herald Interview] Countertenor Philippe Jaroussky to go on spiritual journey of 'St. Matthew Passion'

In the upcoming performances of “St. Matthew Passion,” BWV 244 by J.S. Bach, in South Korea, renowned countertenor Philippe Jaroussky will join forces with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra conducted by Francesco Corti.

Jaroussky will sing “Erbarme dich,” in the three-hour-long performance.

“I’ve been working specifically on this aria for more than 6 months! I think the difficulty is to express the powerful expression of regret and the dramatic aspect of it, with an instrumental approach too, as it is a dialogue with the violin solo,” Jaroussky wrote in an email interview with The Korea Herald last week.

“I only performed 'St. Matthew Passion' a few times 20 years ago. The range for my voice is more suitable than 'St. John Passion,' which needs a lower, darker voice. I was dreaming for many years to be able to sing it again, with a more mature voice and a better experience of the German language. To be part of this passion is such a strong spiritual journey, not only for the audience but for us too on stage,” the French musician said.

“Some people in the audience already told me after this kind of concert that to feel spirituality and beautiful music is even more important now in our very difficult times. To sit for three hours, take the time, make silence, to cut yourself from this crazy world for a while, is becoming a necessity for some people,” he noted.