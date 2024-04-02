Super Junior-D&E to perform in Japan

K-pop boy group Super Junior’s duo, Donghae and Eunhyuk, also known as Super Junior-D&E, is set to tour Japan, according to Ode Entertainment.

The duo's “Departure” tour kicks off with a concert in Osaka on April 12 followed by concerts in Tokyo, Shizuoka, Aichi, Saitama, Kanagawa, Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Hyogo for a total of 17 shows.

The initial plan was to perform 13 shows but four more concerts were added as tickets sold out quickly.

The duo is set to perform a setlist featuring many of its hits.

Super Junior-D&E made a return on March 28 with its fifth EP, “606," their first release in more than two years.

The lead track, “GGB,” of the fifth EP topped iTunes’ song chart in 11 countries including Mexico, Thailand and Hong Kong.