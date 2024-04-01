K-content streaming service Kocowa to launch services in Europe, Oceania

Kocowa, a streaming platform operated by Wavve Americas, which distributes Korean content to overseas audiences, said it has started offering its services in 39 countries in Europe and Oceania on Monday.

Previously, Kocowa was available in some 30 countries in North and South America, including the US, Canada and Brazil.

England, Ireland, Spain and Portugal, as well as Australia and New Zealand, are some of the countries where Kocowa became available Monday.

In Europe and Oceania, Kocowa is only accessible via mobile operating systems, Apple iOS and Android OS. According to the company, it is working on launching a web platform for users in those regions.

The basic plan costs $6.99 per month while the premium plan, available at $7.99 per month, allows up to four users to login simultaneously. According to Kocowa, subscribers who register in the first year of the service launch will receive a 30 percent discount.

Content that is currently airing in Korea, including drama series and K-pop concerts, can be watched on Kocowa within 8 hours of their initial broadcast in Korea. English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese subtitles are available.

Kocowa, which stands for Korean Content Wave, was created as a joint venture between three major South Korean broadcasting companies -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- in 2017.

In December 2022, Wavve, a local streaming platform jointly operated by MBC, SBS, KBS and SK Telecom, acquired Kocowa.