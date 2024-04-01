[Herald Interview] Legoland Korea Resort determined to bring more happiness, spread more joy to families

From the spacious, flat walking trails to stairless roads, the theme park and resort’s high accessibility is second to none among many similar facilities in the country.

Every corner of Legoland Korea Resort epitomizes the philosophy of its parent company, Merlin Entertainment, embracing inclusion and diversity.

“Regardless of their age, race, cultural background or whether they are disabled, all children who come to Legoland Korea Resort deserve to feel happy. This place is designed to be a cozy and comfortable place for everyone,” Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview at Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on March 27.

A smile on their children's faces may be what all parents want most. Lee Soon-kyu, Legoland Korea Resort's divisional director and a father of two boys, wants to bring something more to young visitors at Legoland Korea Resort.

“Anyone can easily access the park’s festival venues, ride attractions and amenities," Lee said. "It is the basic, yet crucial step to providing equal opportunity for every guest."

While the theme park shares many similarities with Legoland properties around the world, Lee explained that Legoland Korea Resort has its own charms that differentiate it.

In August and September, the park’s Pirate Plaza will become a "wet zone," where children can safely enjoy their own water festival.

“We are expecting Pirate Plaza to be the home for a children's version of Songkran Festival,” Lee said, referring to the popular Thai water festival.

Recognizing the popularity of Ninjago -- the most popular line of Lego’s intellectual property in Korea -- Legoland Korea Resort will be the first in the Legoland franchise to have Ninjago-themed attractions.

Though Lee has high hopes for this year, he also realizes the theme park's challenges.

High food prices, high admission fees and difficulty reaching the theme park via public transportation are among the issues visitors have raised and which the park needs to solve, Lee said.

When these issues are solved, Korea's Legoland can take a step forward to become a must-visit spot for all Korean families, like Legoland Billund in Denmark for Danish families, according to Lee.

“I heard that it is very natural to visit Legoland Billund if you are a child in Denmark. Everyone has a memory of Legoland Billund. I wish Korean children to share similar experiences,” Lee said.