Marking the Visit Korea Year 2023-24 campaign, the Korea Tourism Organization is hosting a new pop-up event “Korea Express Road” at HiKR Ground tourism center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, from Tuesday to April 15.

The exhibition looks at popular Korean pop culture like K-pop and Korean dramas and also presents a glimpse of traditional Korean culture as well.

While the first floor presents 3-D video content on Korean tourism, the second floor of the five-story building features displays of traditional clothing, ith modern interpretation and a photo booth called Don’t Lxxk Up.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities on the fourth floor, where they can also look up travel destinations outside of Seoul.

The top floor has a dessert shop offering traditional Korean snacks and desserts.

A wide range of Korean music, ranging from 1960s folk songs to the latest K-pop, can be enjoyed at the tourism center’s Music Station, according to a Korea Tourism Organization official.

HiKR Ground is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.