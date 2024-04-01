[Herald Review] Seventeen announces 2 album releases this year during concert

Seventeen performs on the last day of its two-day concert in Incheon at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sunday. (Pledis Entertainment)

Surrounded by some 28,000 people that had gathered at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sunday, all 13 members of Seventeen slowly descended towards the stage in lifts shaped like rectangular cuboids.

Sporting glittering silver jackets, the K-pop sensations kicked off the last day of its two-day concert with “Super.”

The group added a dance break to the song, during which fireworks exploded, ramping up the energy throughout the stadium.

Fans were excited finally to see all 13 members performing together for the first time in eight months at their standalone concert.

“I am back after an eight-month break and recovering my health. However, there will be some stages in which I do not take part. I will do my best in the ones that I participate in,” said S.Coups of Seventeen, who had a knee injury last August that required surgery.

“Are you ready to enjoy the concert? We have a live band joining us, which makes our concert even more fruitful. Let’s have some fun time together,” said Seungkwan.

The K-pop act boasted remarkable teamwork and harmony not only when performing but also when they took the time onstage to communicate with fans, adding fun to the four-and-a-half-hour-long gig.