[Herald Review] Seventeen announces 2 album releases this year during concert

[Herald Review] Seventeen announces 2 album releases this year during concertBy Hong Yoo
Published : April 1, 2024 - 14:20
Surrounded by some 28,000 people that had gathered at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sunday, all 13 members of Seventeen slowly descended towards the stage in lifts shaped like rectangular cuboids.
Sporting glittering silver jackets, the K-pop sensations kicked off the last day of its two-day concert with “Super.”
The group added a dance break to the song, during which fireworks exploded, ramping up the energy throughout the stadium.
Fans were excited finally to see all 13 members performing together for the first time in eight months at their standalone concert.
“I am back after an eight-month break and recovering my health. However, there will be some stages in which I do not take part. I will do my best in the ones that I participate in,” said S.Coups of Seventeen, who had a knee injury last August that required surgery.
“Are you ready to enjoy the concert? We have a live band joining us, which makes our concert even more fruitful. Let’s have some fun time together,” said Seungkwan.
The K-pop act boasted remarkable teamwork and harmony not only when performing but also when they took the time onstage to communicate with fans, adding fun to the four-and-a-half-hour-long gig.
Seventeen performed a set list of 24 tracks which included unit performances.
The first unit to take the stage consisted of vocalists Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan.
Dressed in pink suits, they performed romantic ballads including “Pinwheel,” “Dust” and “Yawn,” leaving the audience mesmerized.
“This is our first time performing ‘Yawn’ on stage. I was so immersed in the lyrics, it brought tears to my eyes,” said Joshua.
The second unit consisted of members who are especially good at dancing: Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino.
This unit demonstrated a performance that was different from their full group performances, using smoother, sexy movements that naturally flowed with the rhythm.
The last unit featured rappers in the group: S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon.
Their powerful rapping got the crowd on its feet, jumping up and down, enjoying the concert to the fullest.
When the sun went down and the sky began to darken, hundreds of drones embroidered the sky with serenity-colored lights turning to different shapes including a big diamond representing Carat, the name of Seventeen’s official fan community.
The show reached its climax when Seventeen performed “Hot,” the lead track of the group’s fourth LP, “Face the Sun.”
Fires blazing on stage and the group’s stunning performance led to a deafening singalong from the audience.
“We had so much fun today that we are already looking forward to our next concert. We will be releasing two albums this year. We hope to continue making great memories with CARATs. Thank you for coming to our concert,” said Jeonghan.
“We’ve worked so hard to come this far. We will continue to do so. I’ll always have your back even if you don’t have my back. I hope you take positive energy from me,” said Woozi.
Seventeen is set to make a comeback on April 29 with a new album.
The group kicked off its encore tour, "Follow Again," with the two-day concert in Incheon.
The next stop for Seventeen is Seoul on April 27-28 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium followed by gigs at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan May 18-19 and at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan May 25-26.
