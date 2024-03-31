Yoon attends Easter service at church

Most Popular
-
1
Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before
-
2
Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses
-
3
Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations
-
4
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
5
[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom
-
6
Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats
-
7
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
8
Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks
-
9
BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart
-
10
Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1
Yoon attends Easter service at churchBy Yonhap
Published : March 31, 2024 - 20:16
President Yoon Suk Yeol attended an Easter service at church Sunday and stressed the need to practice love and solidarity in the spirit of the Christian celebration, according to his office.
In his remarks during the service at Myungsung Presbyterian Church in eastern Seoul, Yoon said that at a time when the country is faced with serious challenges within and outside, everyone should reflect on and practice the true meaning of Easter.
Noting that Jesus showed the infinite love of freeing humanity from sin through his crucifixion and resurrection, he said the path to realizing the true meaning of Easter would be by practicing the spirit of love and solidarity so that everyone can enjoy true freedom.
Yoon further promised that together with the government, he will more humbly step into the people's lives and listen to even their softest voices and warmly look after and support those in difficulty to help them regain their strength.
Earlier in the day, he wrote a message on Facebook, saying, "I hope this Easter will be a day to reflect on and practice Jesus' love for humanity." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
Korean investment firms push India drive amid China's decline
-
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections