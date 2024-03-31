J-Hope brings his dance to ‘Hope on the Street’ pop-up store in Seongsu

"Hope on the Street" at Seongdong-gu, Seoul which opened Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS opened a street dance-themed pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Saturday, according to Big Hit Music.

The “Hope on the Street” pop-up store promotes J-Hope’s special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” released Friday and the documentary series “Hope on the Street” which began streaming Thursday.

J-Hope is the first member of BTS to organize a solo pop-up store.

Three floors are filled with content related to the special album, the documentary series, behind-the-scenes and related merchandise.

J-Hope designed the pop-up store to give off different scents for different zones to enhance visitors’ experience as they explore the street dance-themed venue, the agency said.

The first floor depicts J-Hope's studio, showcasing his personal items and portraits.

The second floor features an exhibition of motion graphics related to J-Hope’s documentary series and the special album. Here, visitors can also listen to “Neuron,” the lead track of his special album.

The third floor is a dance studio offering dance lessons to visitors who have booked in advance to learn the choreography of “Neuron.”

The pop-up store will run through April 5.