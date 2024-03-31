Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses

    Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses
  2. 2

    Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before

    Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before
  3. 3

    Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations

    Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations
  4. 4

    [Photo News] Jeju in full bloom

    [Photo News] Jeju in full bloom
  5. 5

    Hyosung honorary chair dies at 89

    Hyosung honorary chair dies at 89
  1. 6

    Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats

    Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats
  2. 7

    Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks

    Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks
  3. 8

    Spy cameras found at 26 early voting stations nationwide: interior ministry

    Spy cameras found at 26 early voting stations nationwide: interior ministry
  4. 9

    Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1

    Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1
  5. 10

    BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart

    BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart
피터빈트

J-Hope brings his dance to ‘Hope on the Street’ pop-up store in Seongsu

By Hong Yoo

Published : March 31, 2024 - 15:58

    • Link copied

"Hope on the Street" at Seongdong-gu, Seoul which opened Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS opened a street dance-themed pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Saturday, according to Big Hit Music.

The “Hope on the Street” pop-up store promotes J-Hope’s special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” released Friday and the documentary series “Hope on the Street” which began streaming Thursday.

J-Hope is the first member of BTS to organize a solo pop-up store.

Three floors are filled with content related to the special album, the documentary series, behind-the-scenes and related merchandise.

J-Hope designed the pop-up store to give off different scents for different zones to enhance visitors’ experience as they explore the street dance-themed venue, the agency said.

The first floor depicts J-Hope's studio, showcasing his personal items and portraits.

The second floor features an exhibition of motion graphics related to J-Hope’s documentary series and the special album. Here, visitors can also listen to “Neuron,” the lead track of his special album.

The third floor is a dance studio offering dance lessons to visitors who have booked in advance to learn the choreography of “Neuron.”

The pop-up store will run through April 5.

More from Headlines