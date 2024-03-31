Home

Herald's new CEO and publisher

By Korea Herald

Published : March 31, 2024 - 15:47

New Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Choi Jin-young New Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Choi Jin-young

The Korea Herald announced Monday the appointment of Choi Jin-young as its publisher, as its parent firm, Herald Corp, undergoes a change of leadership.

Choi, who has been serving as CEO of The Korea Herald since 2021, assumed the roles of Herald Corp. CEO and publisher of the 71-year-old media group’s two major publications, The Korea Herald and Herald Business. He succeeded Jeon Chang-hyeop, who served the roles for three years from 2021 and has been named advisor to the company.

Choi's appointment, confirmed through a shareholders’ meeting Friday, marks the return to unified leadership for both The Korea Herald and The Herald Business.

Choi said he will focus on fostering synergy between the two dailies, cultivating a strong readership and positioning the group as the nation’s premier media brand.

"We will ensure that The Korea Herald and The Herald Business fulfill their journalistic social responsibilities while providing a diverse array of content to our readers," he said.

Native of Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Choi was previously a two-term mayor of his hometown city and CEO of Woolim Holdings. He is a graduate of Kyung Hee University.

