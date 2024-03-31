Herald's new CEO and publisher

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses
-
2
Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before
-
3
Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations
-
4
[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom
-
5
Hyosung honorary chair dies at 89
-
6
Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats
-
7
Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks
-
8
Spy cameras found at 26 early voting stations nationwide: interior ministry
-
9
Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1
-
10
BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart
Herald's new CEO and publisherBy Korea Herald
Published : March 31, 2024 - 15:47
The Korea Herald announced Monday the appointment of Choi Jin-young as its publisher, as its parent firm, Herald Corp, undergoes a change of leadership.
Choi, who has been serving as CEO of The Korea Herald since 2021, assumed the roles of Herald Corp. CEO and publisher of the 71-year-old media group’s two major publications, The Korea Herald and Herald Business. He succeeded Jeon Chang-hyeop, who served the roles for three years from 2021 and has been named advisor to the company.
Choi's appointment, confirmed through a shareholders’ meeting Friday, marks the return to unified leadership for both The Korea Herald and The Herald Business.
Choi said he will focus on fostering synergy between the two dailies, cultivating a strong readership and positioning the group as the nation’s premier media brand.
"We will ensure that The Korea Herald and The Herald Business fulfill their journalistic social responsibilities while providing a diverse array of content to our readers," he said.
Native of Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Choi was previously a two-term mayor of his hometown city and CEO of Woolim Holdings. He is a graduate of Kyung Hee University.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
Korean investment firms push India drive amid China's decline
-
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections