Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon speaks on the campaign trail in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Political rival parties intensified their campaigns for the April 10 general elections Sunday, primarily in the wider capital area that observers say is crucial for determining the election outcome.

Surrounded by cheering supporters, the leaders of the country's two major parties staged rival events in Greater Seoul on Sunday. The move is aimed at winning voters in the wider capital area since the number of seats chosen by direct votes in this area exceeds 120.

The 300-member National Assembly will consist of 254 constituency seats and 46 proportional representation seats. Candidates for the elections will compete in 48 constituencies in Seoul, 60 constituencies in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, and 14 constituencies in Incheon.

Since the official launch of political campaigns, the leadership of both major rival parties has strategically targeted the metropolitan area.

On Sunday morning, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon visited Bundang, Gyeonggi Province to join the campaign of Kim Eun-hye, former senior presidential secretary for President Yoon Suk Yeol, a PPP candidate.

Then Han visited Yongin, Gyeonggi Province to address a crowd to endorse the PPP candidate Lee Won-mo, former presidential secretary for President Yoon. In addition, Han visited the southern part of Gyeonggi Province, including Anseong, Icheon, Gwangju, and Hanam, to speak for the election campaign for PPP candidates Sunday afternoon.

Han continued to go on the stump to bolster by visiting the southern part of Seoul, including Gangdong-gu, Songpa-gu and Gangnam-gu. To woo votes from the faithful, especially Christians, Han went to a church in Gangdong-gu and attended the Easter service.