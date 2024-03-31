Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections

Most Popular
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 electionsBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : March 31, 2024 - 14:53
Political rival parties intensified their campaigns for the April 10 general elections Sunday, primarily in the wider capital area that observers say is crucial for determining the election outcome.
Surrounded by cheering supporters, the leaders of the country's two major parties staged rival events in Greater Seoul on Sunday. The move is aimed at winning voters in the wider capital area since the number of seats chosen by direct votes in this area exceeds 120.
The 300-member National Assembly will consist of 254 constituency seats and 46 proportional representation seats. Candidates for the elections will compete in 48 constituencies in Seoul, 60 constituencies in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, and 14 constituencies in Incheon.
Since the official launch of political campaigns, the leadership of both major rival parties has strategically targeted the metropolitan area.
On Sunday morning, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon visited Bundang, Gyeonggi Province to join the campaign of Kim Eun-hye, former senior presidential secretary for President Yoon Suk Yeol, a PPP candidate.
Then Han visited Yongin, Gyeonggi Province to address a crowd to endorse the PPP candidate Lee Won-mo, former presidential secretary for President Yoon. In addition, Han visited the southern part of Gyeonggi Province, including Anseong, Icheon, Gwangju, and Hanam, to speak for the election campaign for PPP candidates Sunday afternoon.
Han continued to go on the stump to bolster by visiting the southern part of Seoul, including Gangdong-gu, Songpa-gu and Gangnam-gu. To woo votes from the faithful, especially Christians, Han went to a church in Gangdong-gu and attended the Easter service.
Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung is following a similar path in an attempt to win votes from Christians. Lee attended the Easter service at a church and then went to the Easter Mass at a cathedral in his constituency of Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, Sunday morning. In the afternoon, Lee traveled through the Incheon region and appealed to the voters for support.
The election holds significant importance for the ruling PPP, as failure to regain a majority could potentially render President Yoon a lame duck for the remaining three years in office. Meanwhile, the main opposition DPK aims to retain its parliamentary majority.
According to a Gallup Korea poll conducted on 1,001 people from Tuesday to Thursday, 40 percent of the respondents said more ruling party candidates should be elected, while 49 percent said more opposition candidates should be elected. The remaining 11 percent withheld their opinion. The survey had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
