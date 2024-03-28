Korea enters full election mode

Election officials affix a poster showing candidates to a wall in the Jongno constituency in Seoul on Thursday, as the official campaigning period for the April 10 general election started. (Yonhap)

South Korea shifted into full-scale election mode on Thursday, with political parties launching their official campaigns to stretch until the general election on April 10 that is expected to shape the new political landscape for the next four years.

For the next 13 days, eligible candidates representing their parties are allowed to use loudspeakers and trucks with megaphones for campaigning activities in open spaces from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Election Commission on Thursday. The trucks may continue campaigning activity until 11 p.m., as long as the loudspeakers are turned off by 9 p.m.

Candidates and their supporters may don sashes on their shoulders and hold placards to indicate the candidate.

Campaign posters displaying images of the candidates with their respective names and assigned numbers on the ballot are being put up at 83,630 locations nationwide. Public debates between candidates are to be broadcast starting Thursday until April 4.

As the period of campaigning commences, heads of the parties launched the official campaigning activities.

In their prior visits to endorse party candidates until Wednesday, they were not allowed to use loudspeakers when speaking to crowds in an open space.